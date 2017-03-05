ESMOD Berlin and the hessnatur Foundation are thrilled to announce that applications are now open for the hessnatur Foundation Scholarship, which will fully fund one student’s fees to attend the International Masters Programme - Sustainability in Fashion, commencing in April 2017
“Our foundation sees its task as bringing the topic of sustainability into teaching and to promote it. The international Master's Programme at Esmod is a world leader in this field. We are happy to provide support to new ‘change agents’, who can then introduce and multiply their insights and awareness to companies and projects.”
Rolf Heimann: Managing Director, hessnatur Foundation
“ESMOD Berlin has a long-standing cooperation with hessnatur, the market leader in the field of green fashion, and several projects with great results in the field of zero waste and upcycling fashion have already been undertaken. Now that the hessnatur Foundation supports this new scholarship is, of course, a great pleasure for us, and creates the opportunity for young designers from anywhere in the world to deepen their skills and knowledge through participation in the M.A. "Sustainability in Fashion“ course.”
Silvia Kadolsky: Founder of ESMOD Berlin, International Academy of Fashion
Apply for the hessnatur Foundation Scholarship 2017
Application Deadline: 5 March 2017 by email to j.hurley@esmod.de
About hessnatur Foundation
The hessnatur Foundation is a non-profit, independent Foundation conducting research and development in the field of Applied Sustainability.
The mission of the hessnatur Foundation covers the following charitable fields of activity:
-
Research and development of applied sustainability
-
Promotion of science and research
-
Environmental protection, ecology, biodiversity and diversity
-
Human and environmental toxicology
-
Sustainability management
-
Promoting development co-operation
-
Improvement of working conditions according to International Labour Organization core work standards
-
Education, awareness raising and communication in the field of sustainability
-
Consumer advice and consumer protection
How to Apply
Applications are sought from candidates from any country with a background in fashion design, marketing or similar, and a strong interest in sustainability. You must also meet the eligibility requirements of the Masters Programme to apply for the scholarship. You must supply all the documents outlined on hessnatur Foundation Scholarship Application form.
Selection Criteria
The successful recipient will display an innovative design portfolio with a high degree of excellence in conceptual and practical execution. Applications from candidates with a fashion marketing background will also be accepted and the portfolio should be devised to reflect your individual area of professional practice. The applicant should demonstrate a passion for sustainability within fashion and the portfolio must reflect the applicant’s engagement with sustainability to date.
Assessment Criteria
-
Passion for sustainability in fashion
-
Level of visual literacy
-
Social competencies and values
-
Professional expertise
-
The hessnatur Foundation scholarship supports social fairness. In the case of equally successful applications, candidates who are financially or socially disadvantaged, will be given preference
Required Application Material
-
Scholarship Application Form
-
A 250-word (max) statement. Please explain in 250 words or less why you should be selected for the scholarship, what is your motivation for the course and what is your passion for sustainability in fashion.
-
A 4-page document highlighting the best work from your portofolio and acheivements from your CV
When Sending Your Application
-
Applications that do not adhere to the Required Application Material outline will not be accepted.
-
Incomplete applications will not be eligible.
-
Applications must be sent via email to j.hurley@esmod.de and be received by 24:00 on the day of the deadline
-
Emails must be sent with the email subject heading hessnatur Scholarship Application
-
Please include your name on all the documents
Quick Facts
|
Support provided:
|
Tuition costs fully covered
|
Application deadline:
|
5 March 2017
|
Notification date:
|
17 March 2017
|
Course Start date:
|
3 April 2017
|
Study mode:
|
Fulltime
|
Course duration:
|
18 Months
|
Language:
|
English
|
Academic qualification:
|
Master of Arts
|
Credit points:
|
90
Eligibility Requirements
The successful recipient must:
-
Have successfully applied and be accepted to the M.A. Sustainability in Fashion at ESMOD Berlin
-
Be able to meet the remaining financial requirements to support their studies through the program, including living costs and course related material costs.
-
As of the start date of the course (3 April 2017) be in possession of all required visas and insurances to undertake study in Germany.
-
Agree to allow ESMOD Berlin and the hessnatur Foundation to use images and/or other media of the recipient and their creative works for educational and promotional purposes
Find more information about the programme